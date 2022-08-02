Govt constitutes selection panel for selection of presiding officers of Food Safety Appellate Tribunals

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday constituted a selection panel for selection of presiding officers of Food Safety Appellate Tribunals.

According to an order the panel will consist of three members.

“In terms of the provisions of the Food Safety and standards Act, 2006 and Rule 3.2 of Food Safety & Standard Rules, 2011, Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of the selection panel for the purpose of selection of Presiding Officer of the two Food Safety Appellate Tribunals established by the Department of Health and Medical Education, vide SRO-No.42 of 2016 dated 10.02.2016,” reads the order.

As per order, the panel consists of Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Judge, J&K High court, Principal Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department and Secretary to the Government, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs—(KNO)

