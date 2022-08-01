Srinagar-Leh Highway closed after multiple landslides near Zojila Pass

Ganderbal, Aug 01: The Srinagar-Leh highway was closed for traffic on Monday early morning after multiple landslides, triggered by heavy rains, hit near Zojila Pass, officials said here.

An official told the news agency that landslides hit near Zojila Pass today morning, forcing closure of the highway for traffic movements

He said that men and machinery have been pressed into service to clear the road of landslides.

He added that for now traffic on the highway has been suspended, while several vehicles are also stranded on the road.

