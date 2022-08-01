Cop injured in Ganderbal road mishap, hospitalised

Ganderbal: A police man was injured in a road accident in Kangan area of central kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday morning, officials said here

An official said that accident took place near Thune area of Kangan, when a Truck collided with a Scooty.

He said that in the incident scooty rider Khurshid Ahmad Rather S/o Mohd Abdullah of Bonizil Haripora, a police personnel, who was performing duty at police station Gund, suffered injuries.

The official said that he was shifted to SDH Kangan for treatment, where from doctors refered him to SKIMS Soura for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print