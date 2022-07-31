LeT Hybrid militant arrested in Bandipora, 01 pistol recovered: Police

By on No Comment

Srinagar: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a Hybrid militant of Lashkar-i-Toiba outfit in Ashtingo area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

A top police officer told that a hybrid LeT militant was apprehended by joint team of Police and army’s 26 Assam Rifles.

The arrested militant has been identified as Faisal Gulzar son of Gulzar Ahmad Najar resident of Hillar Arhama Anantnag, the officer said.

He was missing since 17th July of this year, during questioning one pistol was also recovered from his house, the officer added.

LeT Hybrid militant arrested in Bandipora, 01 pistol recovered: Police added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.