Pollution (PUC) Certificate to be linked with Vahan portal

Srinagar: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) will soon link Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUC) with Vahan portal. This was disclosed by Transport Commissioner, J&K, Bhupinder Kumar while chairing a review meeting of the officers of the Motor Vehicle Department.

Transport Commissioner directed the RTOs/ARTOs to immediately mobilise the resources to ensure that all the Pollution Checking Centres in their jurisdiction are made online and integrated with Vaahan. NIC was asked to immediately provide technical support, wherever required, so that the linking of PUC with Vahan is ensured by 15, August 2022.

The delivery of online services of the Motor vehicle Department was also reviewed and it was emphasised to generate more awareness about the services in order to empower the general public to avail services in a hassle free manner. In this context, it was emphasised that celebration of Digital Week 2022 in every District headquarter was a great step towards bringing awareness amongst the general masses. It was impressed upon all the RTOs / ARTOs that awareness campaign should continue and people should be encouraged to avail online services in order to reduce footfall to the offices. Further, provision of faceless services was also deliberated upon.

Transport Commissioner informed the officers present in the meeting that drive for affixation of HSRP on every vehicle should continue and no laxity be shown to the defaulters.

The functioning of Road Accident Victim Fund was also discussed and it was informed that in order to provide relief to the families of road accident victims, sufficient funds are available with the Deputy Commissioners and district wise review was taken. RTO /ARTOs were directed to ensure immediate disbursement of Accident Victim Relief to the bereaved families immediately and requirement of funds, if any, be communicated urgently.

Similarly, functioning of Integrated Road Accident Data (i-RAD) was also discussed and it was decided that the report submitted by the Police authorities for verification be reported within 24 hours by the concerned RTOs / ARTOs so that every road accident is analyzed holistically and necessary corrective measures are taken.

The meeting was attended by Additional Transport Commissioner, Additional Secretary, Road safety Council, RTO Jammu, RTO Kashmir, RTO Kashmir, Scientist “F” NIC and all ARTOs.

