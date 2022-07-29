Rangreth industrial estate partially inundated

Anantnag: The industrial units located in SIDCO complex of Rangreth in Srinagar are bearing the brunt of a poor drainage system in and around the complex, as heavy rains, coupled with flash floods, have inundated the roads within the complex and some industrial units as well.

Incessant rains continued in Srinagar since Wednesday afternoon and through most part of the day on Thursday, resulting in water logging within the industrial estate premises.

Sources in the estate said that not only all the roads have been completely waterlogged, but some of the units have suffered heavy losses as water entered these units.

“Every unit is suffering right now because the transportation in and out of the complex has been badly hampered,” a unit owner at the complex told Kashmir Reader.

He said that some of the units have, however, suffered more damage because their working areas have been inundated. “Not only has their work been halted but their raw material has also been damaged. An electric transformer-making unit has been inundated. Imagine the loss the poor fellow will face in terms of loss of raw material as well as working time,” the unit owner said.

The unit holders complained that they have been raising their concerns about an almost defunct drainage system for a while now. “But no one seems to be listening to us. If we had a proper drainage system, the damage could have been minimised to a huge extent,”

Kashmir Reader talked to the Deputy Manager of the Rangreth SIDCO complex, Sheeba Makhdoomi, who blamed a cloudburst for the present condition of the estate.

“It is a low-lying area, with small hills on at least three sides of the estate. We do have a drainage system but the water flow after a cloud burst become too much for the drainage system to handle,” Makhdoomi said.

She said that a de-watering exercise was in full swing in the estate and it will be cleared of the water very soon. Asked if the water will be cleared today, Makhdoomi said that she was hopeful.

“It is still raining which makes it difficult to dewater such a huge area. If the weather gets better, we can speed up the whole process,” she said.

