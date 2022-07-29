Mudslides, flash floods, water logging across Kashmir

Srinagar-Jammu, Srinagar-Leh, Srinagar-Muzaffarabad roads closed; Amarnath Yatra suspended

Flash floods reported from Watlab area of Sopore, Khaloora area of Kulgam district, Kangan area of Ganderbal district

Flash floods also reported from Rangreth area of Srinagar

Bemina area worst hit by water logging; Hajabad, Abu Baker Colony, Iqra Public School inundated

Three houses damaged in Khag area where mudslides wreaked havoc Property, crops damaged in Shar Shali area of Pampore

Anantnag: Heavy rains, along with cloudbursts at some places, caused flash floods, water logging, and submersion of certain low-lying areas across the Kashmir valley as rains continued for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

The Meteorological department has cautioned people of land and mudslides, as also of water logging, saying that rains are expected to continue for at least the next twenty-four hours.

“Advisory: Rainfall on upper reaches may lead to flash flood, mudslide, and landslide at vulnerable places. Please remain cautious and prepared as these events often occur suddenly,” a meteorological department official said.

As the rains continued, flash floods were reported in Kulgam, Baramulla, and Bandipora districts in Kashmir. “Fortunately. no human loss has been reported thus far from any part of the valley,” a senior official in state disaster management told Kashmir Reader.

However, he said, three residential houses have been damaged in Khag area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district where mudslides wreaked havoc. Flash floods were reported from the Watlab area of Sopore, in Khaloora area of Kulgam district, Kangan area of Ganderbal district, and some other parts.

“Property was damaged in Shar Shali area of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Crops and a 12-wheeler vehicle suffered some heavy damage apart from other public property,” the official from the disaster management said.

Flash floods were also reported from Rangreth area of Srinagar. Many other areas of Srinagar city have been inundated and roads have been closed due to water logging in wake of the incessant rains.

Bemina area has been the worst hit in Srinagar city, where the locals have complained that the authorities did not take adequate measures to prevent a repeat of the situation, after every rainfall.

Local sources told Kashmir Reader that Hajabad, Abu Baker Colony, and areas around Iqra Public School had been inundated by the torrential rains. “The authorities have not taken suitable measures to de-water the area, and ease our hardships,” the locals told Kashmir Reader.

Meanwhile, some vital roads, including the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the Srinagar-Leh Road, and the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road have been closed due to flash floods and mudslides.

“The flash floods in Kangan area rendered the Srinagar-Leh Highway closed, and mudslides at some places along Srinagar-Jammu national highway has led to the closure of the vital highway,” a senior official in the UT administration told Kashmir Reader.

He said that joint teams from Police, Beacon, disaster management, CRPF, ITBP, and some other agencies are working tirelessly to restore the flow of traffic on these roads.

“Hopefully they will be cleared soon,” the official said.

The ongoing Amarnath Yatra has also been suspended in the wake of the inclement weather and the aftermath. Yatris have been stopped at base camps, while the pilgrims moving towards Srinagar were stopped at Chanderkote.

The authorities have appealed to people to avoid traveling on treacherous roads, and wait for the weather to get better.

