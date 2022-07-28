Rains Continue In J&K, MeT Cautions People Against Flash Floods, Landslides

Srinagar: As rains continued to lash Jammu and Kashmir, the weatherman on Thursday cautioned people against flash floods, mudslides and landslides at vulnerable places.

The weatherman also forecast more light to moderate rain at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

“Advisory: Rainfall on upper reaches may lead to flash flood, mudslide and landslide at vulnerable places. Please remain cautious and prepared as these events often occurs suddenly,” a meteorological department official said in a statement..

In last 24 hours till 08:30 a.m. today, he said, Srinagar received highest rainfall of 43.9mm followed by Katra (34.8mm), Batote (33.2mm), Kathua (32.4mm), Qazigund (30.6mm), Bhaderwah (27.3 mm), Gulmarg (22.8mm), Jammu & Pahalgam (5.2mm), Banihal(4.8mm), Kokernag(1.8mm) and Kupwara(0.4mm).

Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures recorded a decrease at most places in Kashmir Valley and Jammu division.

The MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 19.4°C against 21.8°C on the previous night. However the temperature was 0.7°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 18.6°C against 20.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.6°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 17.1°C against 17.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.8°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 18.7°C against 18.8°C last night and it was 2.3°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 12.6°C against 13.2°C and it was 0.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 19.2°C against 19.0°C on previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the place during this time of the season, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 25.3°C against 25.8°C on the previous night. However, it was 0.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 19.4°C, Batote 18.5°C, Katra 22.2°C and Bhadarwah 19.1°C, the official said. (GNS)

