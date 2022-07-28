JK reports 692 fresh cases, 2 deaths

Srinagar: As many as 692 fresh cases of COVID-19, 432 from Kashmir division and 261 from Jammu division, along with 2 COVID related deaths, 1 from Jammu division and 1 from Kashmir division, were reported on Wednesday.
Moreover, 432 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 223 from Jammu division and 209 from Kashmir division, the daily Media Bulletin reported on Wednesday.
It said that there are 4074 Active Positive cases in J&K, 1923 in Jammu Division and 2151 in Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for the fresh positive cases, the bulletin informed that Jammu reported 167cases, Srinagar reported 230 cases, Baramulla reported 99 cases, Budgam reported 23 cases, Anantnag reported 22 cases, Ganderbal reported 27 cases, Rajouri reported 21 cases Udhampur and Kupwara reported 10 cases each, Samba reported 14 cases, Kathua reported 03 cases, Bandipora reported 15 cases, Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar reported 13 cases each, Pulwama reported 01 case, Poonch reported 07 cases, Kulgam reported 04 cases.
The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.