Bemina areas submerge in rainwater, people face lot of hardships

Srinagar: Several areas of Bemina Srinagar have submerged in rainwater with people on Thursday complaining severe hardships due to lack of alleged adequate measures by the authorities to dewater the low-lying localities.

Residents of Hajiabad Bemina, Abbu Baker Colony and those living in and around Iqra Public School said that they are facing a lot of hardships as rainwater has inundated the low-lying areas.

“Our entire locality is submerged but authorities are not employing enough measures to dewater the areas so that our hardships are eased,” said Haji Ghulam Ahmad, a resident of Hajiabad Bemina. “We are not even able to move out of the houses to get essentials.”

Another resident of the area, Nissar Ahmad said that authorities have “belatedly” started dewatering from pump station near Qamarwari Srinagar. “They (authorities) are using just one pipe for dewatering and it is going to take many days. There are already fears of water borne diseases and on top of it we are unable to move outside. Our kids and all other family members are suffering a lot,” he said. The locals urged the authorities to “act fast”. “They make tall claims about developing hi-tech water stations etc but when it comes to practical aspect of the matter, they fail to take adequate measures needed to deal with the situation,” the residents said, adding, “efforts must be intensified to dewater the areas so as to ease the hardships being faced by the people.” Jammu and Kashmir has received rains in spells from the last few days and Srinagar recorded nearly 44 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 0830 hours this morning, resulting in submerging of several low-lying areas of the capital including Bemina, Parimpora etc.

