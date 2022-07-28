Army commander asks frontier troops to remain steadfast

Jammu: Northern Army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has said the troops should remain steadfast to secure the frontiers in any condition against an unpredictable enemy as he paid homage to soldiers killed in the Kargil war.

The general officer commanding-in-chief (GoC-In-C) of the Udhampur-based Northern Command said the sacrifices of the Kargil war bravehearts should instill a sense of pride, devotion to duty and patriotism among the armed forces personnel.

The troops deployed in the Northern Command shall live up to the spirit of Kargil (war) heroes. They shall always remain steadfast to secure the frontiers even in adverse weather and treacherous terrain against an unpredictable enemy,” Lt Gen Dwivedi said on the occasion of the Kargil Vijay Diwas on Tuesday.

The spirit of our fallen bravehearts shall always inspire us, he said.

When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow, we gave our today! the army commander said.

The day is not only special for the Indian Army but for the entire nation as it is the anniversary of one of the most rare battles won in treacherous terrain, inclement weather and fought from the most tactically disadvantageous positions, a Northern Command spokesperson said.

He said the unmatched valour and devotion to the national flag and the nation was displayed by the Indian Army during Operation Vijay’.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of ‘Operation Vijay’, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the war

The day has been embossed in gold by the blood of those who never came back, the spokesperson said.

—PTI

