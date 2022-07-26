10 Police Officers Transferred In J&K

Srinagar: The Government on Tuesday ordered transfer of ten police officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to an order by J&K’s Home Department, Umesh Kumar, IPS, awaiting posting in the Police Headquarters has been posted as SO to ADGP, Railways, J&K, against an available vacancy.

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, IPS, awaiting posting in the Police Headquarters has been posted as Divisional Commandant, Home Guards, Jammu, vice Vikas Gupta.

Vikas Gupta, IPS , Divisional Commandant, Home Guards, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as OSD in Prisons Department.

One post from the overall cadre strength of IPS is transferred to the Prisons Department for the purpose of drawl of salary of the officer.

Maqsood-Ul-Zaman, SSP, awaiting posting in the Police Headquarters, has been posted as SO to IGP Traffic, J&K, relieving Javid Ahmed Koul, I/C DIG Traffic, Kashmir of the additional charge, according to the order

Dr S. D. Choudhary, SP, PTWS Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as SP Enforcement, against an available vacancy.

Sumir Kotwal, SP, awaiting posting in the Police Headquarters, has been posted as Dy.CO IR-14th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Zulafqar Ahmad, Addl. SP Kulgam, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP CID CI, Rajouri, vice Shri Balwant Raj.

Surinder Kumar, Dy.CO IR-9th Bn., has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP Samba, against an available vacancy.

Balwant Raj, Addl. SP CID CI Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Dy.CO JKAP-8th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Feroz Ahmad, Dy.CO IR-1 11th Bn., is transferred and posted as SP, PTWS Srinagar, vice Dr. S.D. Choudhary. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print