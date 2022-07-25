Rajouri man dies, his wife, minor son injured in Srinagar accident

Srinagar: A man dies, while his wife and minor son were injured in a road accident in Tengen area of Nowgam in Srinagar on Monday wee hours, officials said here.

Official sources said that the man identified as Mohammad Rafiq (32), his wife Safoora Begum (30), and 02-year-old son Mohammad Amir of Rajouri were injured after their vehicle collided with a Dumper near Tengen area of Nowgam in the wee hours today.

They said that the injured were rushed to SMHS Hospital for treatment, however, Mohammad Rafiq was declared dead on arrival by doctors and his wife and son were being treated at the hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and started further investigations—(KNO)

