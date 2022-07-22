Celebrations in tea gardens of Dooars

Siliguri: Celebrations broke out in the tea gardens of Dooars area of north Bengal on Thursday as Droupadi Murmu, the NDA presidential candidate, ws ll set to win the presidential poll.
Tea pluckers, mostly women from the Santhal community to which Murmu belongs, lined up their baskets of tea leaves on the road in the tea gardens after their duty hours, sang and danced together to express their joy over the prospect of a tribal woman assuming the highest constitutional post in the country.
The labourers are paid by the tea garden authorities after they deposit their baskets of plucked leaves.
An overwhelming majority of the tea workers in the Dooars are tribals who had migrated from Chhota Nagpur, now in Jharkhand, about a century ago.
—PTI
