NIA carries out searches at 9 places in Kashmir

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at nine locations in the Kashmir valley in connection with a case related to the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition here, an official said.

Two local “hybrid” militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in the Chanapora area of Srinagar on May 23, and 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and a silencer were seized from them.

Two more accused were arrested later, and a vehicle was seized.

A spokesperson of the NIA said the searches were conducted at nine locations in Kashmir five in Pulwama district of south Kashmir and four in Srinagar district in the case related to a conspiracy of carrying out militant activities in and around Srinagar.

The case was registered initially at the Chanapora police station on May 23 and re-registered by the NIA on June 18 for a thorough investigation.

The NIA said the searches were conducted at the premises of the accused and other suspected persons, leading to the recovery and seizure of digital devices and other incriminating materials.

“Further investigations in the case are in progress,” the spokesperson said.

“Hybrid” militants is a term coined by the security forces in Kashmir to describe those militants who carry out a subversive task assigned to them by their handlers before slipping back into normal life. PTI

