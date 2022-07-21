Masoodi among 4 others appointed Hajj Committee members

Srinagar: The administration on Wednesday appointed sitting MP Justice (retd.) Hasnain Masoodi, former MP Talib Hussain Choudhary and four others as members of Haj Committee for J&K Union Territory.
The Department of Revenue has issued a notification to appoint six members of the Hajj Committee for Jammu & Kashmir.
According to the notification, Justice (retd.) Hasnain Masoodi, National Conference MP from Anantnag, has been appointed as member of Hajj committee for Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory.
Former MP Talib Hussain Choudhary, who is associated with BJP, is also part of the committee.
Chairperson District Development Council Baramullla, Safina Baig, who had joined Peoples Conference last year but recently said that she would continue to remain as an independent candidate, has also been appointed as member of the panel.
The others appointed as members of the committee include Muhammad Rafiq Chashti ( Poonch), Molvi Muhammad Ashraf( Anantnag) and Syed Muhammad Rafiq( Ganderbal) presently residing in Srinagar).
According to the order, the members have been appointed for a period of three years starting from today with publication of the notification.
“Dr Abdul Salam, JKAS, executive officer Haj Committee, who shall be ex-officio member, and his term shall be till the officer is holding charge as executive officer, J&K UT Haj Committee,” reads the order
