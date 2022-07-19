After Bandipora & Ganderbal, now wearing of face masks made mandatory in Srinagar

Srinagar: After Bandipora and Ganderbal, authorities in Srinagar on Tuesday made wearing of face masks mandatory at all public places across the district in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

According to an order, issued by deputy commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz, there has been recent spike in COVID-19 cases in UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

The order stated that various preventive measures are recommended by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India such as wearing of Face Masks, maintenance of social distance and hand sanitisation etc from time to time as effective means of COVID-19 containment.

“It has become imperative to ensure strict implementation of all preventive measures such as usage of face masks and maintenance of social distance in all the public places across the District to minimise the spread of covid-19 infection,” it added.

The order stated that in view of the above and in order to safeguard public health, use of Face Masks shall be compulsory at all public places in District Srinagar, with immediate effect till further orders.

“Moreover, all district and sectoral officers shall ensure usage of face masks by all officers and officials in the offices,” it reads.

Earlier, authorities in Bandipora and Ganderbal districts had also made wearing of face masks mandatory at public places and government offices in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases—(KNO)

