67 new Covid cases in Kashmir, 85 in Jammu

1 death reported from Jammu division
Srinagar: The government’s daily Media Bulletin on novel corona virus (Covid-19) on Monday reported 152 fresh positive cases, 85 in Jammu division and 67 in Kashmir division, along with 1 Covid related death in Jammu division.
The bulletin said 55 Covid patients recovered, 38 in Jammu division and 17 in Kashmir division, in the last 24 hours.
There are now 1140 Active Positive cases in J&K, 645 in Jammu Division and 495 in Kashmir Division, the bulletin said, adding that 8,662 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Providing district-wise breakup for the fresh cases, the bulletin informed that Jammu reported 64 cases, Srinagar reported 57 cases, Udhampur reported 11 cases, Poonch, Pulwama and Anantnag reported 2 cases each, Baramulla reported 5 cases, Kathua reported 4 cases, Samba reported 3 cases, Doda and Budgam reported 1 case each.
The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.