Five youths prevented from joining militancy in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar: Police on Friday said that five youth were prevented from joining militancy in Srinagar.

A police spokesperson said that July 8 Police Station Kralkhud received information through reliable sources that a group of miscreants had gathered at Babademb Naqashpora ground and were convening a meeting.

As per the information, the police said, the group included Bilal Ahmad Malla son of Mohammad Sideeq Malla resident of Siver Harden Lolab, Haseeb Farooq son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat residenf of Prichoo Pulwama, Shah Fahad Shabir son of Shabir Ahmad Teli resident of Tang pona Pulwama and Reyaz Ahmad Mughal son of Abdul Rasheed Mughal resident of Reshiwari Aawoora Kupwara.

The group has had a known history of being linked with TRF wing of militant outfit LeT and have been known to have had conversations over phone with their militant handlers across the border, police added.

“Also, as per inputs the whole group was in a bid to join militant ranks anytime after Eid al Adha,” it said.

“Since these activities of the said group were prejudicial to the security of the country, and considering the reliable inputs about their efforts to join militant ranks, they were arrested on spot,” it said.

Based on further investigation another accused was arrested who has been identified as Mohd Imroz Dar son of Fayaz Ahmed Dar resident of Bundroo Pulwama who was also making efforts to join militant ranks, they said.

Accordingly, Case FIR No 22/2022 US 13 UAPA has been registered in Police Station Kralkhud and further investigation has been taken up, it added.

