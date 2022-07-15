Pampore teenager flying to Philippines to be international martial arts champion

Maroof Sofi, his father thank DC Pulwama, Tehsildar Pampore for sponsoring trip

PAMPORE: Nineteen-year-old Maroof Hilal Sofi, son of Hilal Ahmad Sofi, a resident of Frestabal Pampore, has been selected for an international martial arts championship in Philippines.

The District Administration Pulwama is sponsoring Maroof’s trip to Philippines to participate in the championship that will be held from 19 July to July 24.

Maroof started learning martial arts at the age of 8 and since then has participated in many tournaments at state and national level.

He is leaving on Friday for Philippines.

“I will try my best to win a gold medal for my country,” he said talking to Kashmir Reader. He added that playing at the international level was his dream, which has come true.

He told Kashmir Reader that his first tournament fight was held at international school Patal Bagh where he ended up at 3rd position and settled for bronze.

“After that I participated in district level competitions where I won gold. After winning gold I was selected for state level where, too, I won gold,” he said, adding that he has 6 gold medals at national level, 2 at federation, and 9 at state level in his kitty.

After a stunning performance at a national event organised by Thang Ta Federation of India in Goa in 2020, Maroof was selected for the international martial arts championship in Philippines.

“This is a really happy moment for me and my family,” he said.

Maroof is now the head coach at Pampore Thang Ta Academy where he trains 21 boys in this sport.

The martial arts player said that he was always supported by his parents, who kept motivating him to do better.

He also thanked Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Baseer-Ul-Haq Choudhary, and Tehsildar Pampore, Zubair Ahmad Bhat, for authorising his sponsorship.

Maroof said he had approached Tehsildar Pampore Zubair Ahmad Bhat for sponsoring his trip to take part in the event. The Tehsildar forwarded his request to the Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Baseer-Ul-Haq Choudhary, who authorised his sponsorship.

Hilal Ahmad Sofi, father of Maroof, told Kashmir Reader that it is a proud moment for their entire family. “We are feeling great to see our son marching forward in this sport,” he said. “It is because of our son that we have come into the limelight.”

Hilal said that his son used to help him in his baking profession, along with doing his regular studies and practicing the sport.

Hilal thanked the Deputy Commissioner Pulwama and the Tehsildar Pampore for sponsoring his son and also appreciated Kashmir Reader reporter Bilal Habib for guiding him from time to time.

