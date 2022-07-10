No Eid prayers at Eidgah: Waqf

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board on Saturday said that Eid prayers will not be allowed at Eidgah Srinagar as request for the same was received late.
An official of J&K Waqf Board said that there is a weather forecast of heavy downpour for the coming few days and it would not be possible for the Waqf to make requisite arrangements.
He said that the Waqf has advised the Jamia Auqaf to ask followers to offer prayers in covered spaces of local Masjids.
Anjuman Auqaf had on July 6 written to the J&K Waqf board to make necessary arrangements for offering Eid prayers at 9 am at Eidgah Srinagar on July 10.
Auqaf has also stated that in case of inclement weather, the congregational Eid prayers will be offered at the Central Jamia Masjid, Srinagar at the scheduled time and all arrangements are pre-requisite there as well for the ease of devotees. KNO
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board on Saturday said that Eid prayers will not be allowed at Eidgah Srinagar as request for the same was received late.