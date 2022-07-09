Minimum temp drops at most places as rains lash parts of J&K

Srinagar: Amid overnight rains, the minimum temperature recorded a drop at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar received 2.1mm of rain in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Qazigund 1.8mm, Pahalgam 0.9mm, Kupwara 0.8mm, Jammu 2.6mm, Batote 2.6mm, Bhaderwah 0.4mm and Katra 3.4mm.

He said that Srinagar recorded a low of 20.0°C against 22.5°C on the previous night. However, he said, the temperature was 2.3°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 20.6°C against 19.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 4.5°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 16.1°C against 17.1°C on previous night and it was 4.2°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort. Kokernag recorded a low of 19.3°C against 18.8°C last night and it was 3.6°C above normal for the place, he told GNS.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 13.8°C against 12.6°C and it was 2.0°C above normal for the place. Kupwara town saw a low of 18.6°C against 19.2°C on previous night and it was 2.5°C above usual for this time of the season, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 27.2°C, 1.5°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 20.8°C, Batote 19.3°C, Katra 23.4°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 21.9°C, the official said.

Weatherman has forecast light to moderate rains in Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours. (GNS)

