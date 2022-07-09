LMD intensifies Market checking ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

415 Cases registered against erring traders; Rs 6, 13,000 realized as fine

SRINAGAR: On the directions of Controller, Legal Metrology J&K, Majid K. A. Drabu, the market checking squads of Legal Metrology Department (LMD) conducted extensive market checking across the UT of J&K a week prior to Eid-ul-Adha.

The market checking squads of LMD also carried out market inspections along with the respective District Administration across the length and breadth of the UT of J&K.

The inspections were carried out with respect to various trades including Poultry, Mutton, Bakery Shops, Departmental Stores, kiryana shops and also the designated Mandis set up by the Government for the sale of sacrificial animals.

During the market checking drives, 415 cases were registered against the erring traders who were found violating various provisions of Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and rules made there under and an amount of Rs 6,13,000 were realized as fine and the traders were directed to strictly follow the rate list issued by FCS&CA Department.

Besides, all the traders, including those dealing with the sale of sacrificial animals, ensured that the scales were verified by the Legal Metrology Department used for the weighment of sacrificial animals.

It is pertinent to mention that the Controller had instructed all officers of the department to intensify the market checking inspection to prevent any unfair trade practices adopted by the unscrupulous traders.

