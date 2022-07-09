LG cancels SI recruitment, recommends CBI probe

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday recommended a CBI probe into the police sub-inspector recruitment scam after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha cancelled the list of successful candidates issued last month.

Sinha, while cancelling the recruitment process, said the culprits will be brought to justice soon.

“JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe has been recommended into selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon,” Sinha said.

“It’s a first big step towards securing future of our youth & govt will soon decide future course of action for fresh recruitment,” the LG added.

Last month, Sinha had ordered an inquiry into the selection of police sub-inspectors after allegations of fraud in the recruitment process surfaced. The list of 1,200 successful candidates was declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board on June 4. Over 97,000 candidates had appeared in the exam for the posts.

Protests were held in Jammu against the selection list as there were allegations of favouritism. Several youths from a Jammu family had made it to the list, giving rise to the allegations.

Political parties also threw their weight behind the protesters, prompting the government to announce a probe into the recruitment process.

The government formed a committee to probe the alleged irregularities in the written test for sub-inspector posts.

The committee, formed on June 10, was headed by Financial Commissioner of the Home Department R K Goyal and had the Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department and the Secretary of the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs as members.

The committee was asked to submit its report and recommendations within 15 days. PTI

