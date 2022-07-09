LeT Hybrid Militant arrested in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a Hybrid militant affliated with Lashkar-i-Toiba oufit in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a handout, the police said that based on reliable input regarding movement of militant in Kreeri area, joint parties of Police and Army 29 RR established naka at Kreeri.

The police spokesman further stated that during naka checking one hybrid militant of LeT outfit was apprehended by along with arms and ammunitions. Incriminating materials have also been recovered from the Hybrid militant and was later on identified as Mohd Iqbal Bhat son of Gulzar Ahmad Bhat resident of Tilgam Payeen.

The details of arms/ ammunition recovered from the militant are asPistol-1No., Pistol Magazine- 1No., Pistol Ammunition- 7 rounds, he said.

The militant has been actively involved in providing logistics support for militant activities and was in touch with Pakistani Terrorist Saifullah and Abu Zarar. The successful apprehension of the Hybrid militant has evaded major militant plots and busted the module responsible for various recent attacks on PRI members and non locals in addition the militant was actively involved in providing chemicals and other materials for carrying out an IED attack on National Highway between Narbal and Renji. Interrogation of the apprehended militant is likely to give further inputs for future counter militancy operations, reads the statement.(GNS)

