Hospitals alerted to meet any eventuality: Health department

Srinagar: Health department Kashmir said that Its staff deputed for yatra duty including doctors, paramedics and other supportive staff members are safe.
Spokeperson Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mir Mushtaq informed that the staff deputed for yatra duty doctors, paramedics and other supportive staff members are reportedly safe.
“We have no reports of any injury to any staff member so far,” he said.
Meanwhile, Director health department Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather along with other health officials immediately rushed to Baltal to take ground assessment of the situation.
He appealed all hospitals and staff posted en route Baltal to remain alert and in ready mode and keep all facilities ready to treat the injured Yatris.
Spokesperson DHSK, Dr Mir Mushtaq said that all the hospitals have been alerted and the department is in ready mode to face any kind of eventuality
