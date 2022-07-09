Friday prayers once again barred at Srinagar’s Jama Masjid

Imams, Khateebs read out MMU resolution across Kashmir, seek Mirwaiz’s release

Srinagar: The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar said on Friday that while millions of Muslims from all over the world are assembling at Arafat in Makkah as part of Hajj, it is “deeply regrettable and reprehensible that on such a great occasion, the Muslims of Kashmir were once again not allowed by the authorities to offer Friday prayers at the historic central Jama Masjid in Srinagar.”

The Anjuman in a statement said that on Friday morning, the magistrate and senior police officials came to the mosque and informed the Auqaf that Friday prayers would not be allowed at the Jamia Masjid.

The Anjuman condemned the practice of repeatedly barring Muslims from performing important religious duties such as Friday prayers at the largest place of worship in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the resolution passed by Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) a day before was read out at Friday congregations across Kashmir. Khateebs and Imams in major mosques, khanqahs, Imambaras and shrines across the valley once again condemned the administration’s policy of not allowing Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid Srinagar. They also raised voice against the three-year detention of the MMU patron and the top-most religious leader of Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and demanded his unconditional release before Eid.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print