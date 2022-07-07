Thousands throng Khanqah in Srinagar on Urs of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA)

Srinagar: The 657th Urs of revered saint Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA) was observed on Wednesday, the 6th day of Dhu al-Hijja, in Kashmir.

The main congregation was held at Khanqah Moula on the banks of river Jhelum in downtown Srinagar.

Eyewitness told Kashmir Reader that religious preachers delivered their lectures before Zuhr prayers and highlighted the teachings of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA).

Earlier,Darood Azqar, Khatmat-ul-Mozamaat and Naat Khawani were also held during night-long prayers at Khanqah.

Thousands of devotees including men, women, children thronged the shrine to participate in the congregational prayers.

Thousands of devotes including women, elderly and children on Wednesday thronged the Khankah-e-Faiz Panah Tral in Pulwama district to attend the annual Urs.

The largest gathering at Khanqah-e-Faiz Panah Tral was witnessed during Zuhr prayers on Wednesday when the majority of people gathered to offer congregational prayers. On the occasion, scholars shed light on the life of Hazrat Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA).

They said that on the occasion of the annual Urs of Hazrat Ameer Kabeer (RA), Khanqah-e-Faiz Tral was filled with devotees from dozens of villages of Sub division Tral and other parts of the valley especially south Kashmir, offering prayers.

The relics of Hazrat Ameer Kabeer (RA) were displayed after every prayer during the day and devotees were seen waiting eagerly after prayers to have glimpse of the holy relic.

Mirwaiz Khankah-e-Faiz Panah Tral, Mohammad Amin Wani, and other religious preachers delivered their lectures since Tuesday and highlighted the teachings of Hazrat Ameer Kabeer Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA).

“This is after three years’ gap that we are taking part in the annual Urs of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA),” said Mirwaiz Khanqah-e-Faiz Panah Tral, adding that they are overwhelmed by joy and thank Allah for resumption of this auspicious event.

He said that Shah e Hamdaan, Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, spread teachings of Islam and word of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) throughout the length and breadth of Kashmir.

He also told the media that Mir Syed Ali Hamdani gave the art of Kashmir handicrafts various to people of Kashmir.

He taught people to work hard to earn a living for themselves and stay away from immoral and illegal activities.

He added that Khankah-e-Faiz Panah Tral is famous and does not need any introduction.

“The shrine is associated with Syed Ali Hamdani,” he said, adding that Shah Hamdani started preaching from this shrine along with his companions.

He said that the message of the saint is that everything has been created for man and man has been created for Allah.

