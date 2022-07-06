One Covid death in Jammu, 84 cases in J&K

Srinagar: One Covid death was reported in Jammu and 84 fresh cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, an official bulletin said.
It said that 64 were recovered from Jammu division and 20 from Kashmir division, taking the total positive cases to 455475.
Moreover, 67 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 47 from Jammu division and 20 from Kashmir division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the bulletin informed that Jammu reported 45 cases, Srinagar reported 18 cases, Udhampur reported 05 cases, Kathua reported 10 cases, Samba reported 03 cases, Ramban, Baramulla and Kulgam reported 01 case each while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.