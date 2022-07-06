Arrest of ‘BJP member’ turned LeT commander

BJP issues show-cause notice to its Jammu minority morcha chief

Jammu: Facing flak over its alleged link with arrested LeT militant Talib Hussain Shah, the BJP on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to party’s Jammu Minority Morcha president Sheikh Bashir after an order purportedly written by him about the appointment of Shah as official of the unit emerged on social media platforms.

The BJP also demanded a probe by NIA into “terror conspiracy” hatched against the party by LeT militant Shah.

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant Talib Hussain Shah was briefly associated with a political party and also posed himself as a mediaperson.

A political slugfest erupted between the BJP and the opposition in the Union territory after Shah, overpowered by locals and handed over to the police, was reported to be an active member of the saffron party who was recently selected as its IT and social media cell in-charge of the Minority Morcha in the Jammu province.

J&K BJP disciplinary committee chairman Sunil Sethi served the notice to Bashir, based upon a letter being circulated in the media, which indicates that you had appointed one Talib Hussain as an official of Minority Morcha, who has been found involved in militant activities .

“You (Sheikh Bashir) are directed to explain your position on above issue within 48 hours. Please clarify whether you have issued order in favour of a person (Talib Hussain Shah), who is not even primary member of party as per official records and without checking credentials of the person, said the J&K BJP disciplinary committee chairman.

Sethi said if (any such letter was) issued (to him) please explain circumstances in which order was issued. “Your act of indiscipline, if order is issued by you, has brought adverse publicity to party and is against the national interest,” he said.

The notice said “your reply should reach disciplinary committee within 48 hours positively failing which appropriate action will be recommended against you to party president”.

According to the show-cause notice, it has come to the notice of the disciplinary committee that a letter is circulating in media which indicates that you had appointed one Talib as an official of Minority Morcha who has been found involved in militant activities.

“On inquiry, it is found that neither such appointment was authorized by party president nor it was issued by media cell of party which is central monitoring unit of party in Jammu and Kashmir,” Sethi said.

The BJP on Tuesday demanded an NIA probe into “terror conspiracy” hatched against the saffron party.

“As it is a serious matter and matter of grave concern, BJP is urging J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha that probe into this serious case should be conducted by NIA to uncover this new terror plan (against BJP and its leaders),” J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina told reporters here.

Congress and other political parties have demanded high-level probe into major security lapses and terrorist linkage with the saffron party.

The two militants — LeT commander Talib Hussain Shah who was the mastermind behind a series of explosions in his home district Rajouri and his associate Faisal Ahmad Dar of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district — were overpowered by the villagers of remote Tukson Dhok on Sunday and later handed over to police. Two AK assault rifles, a pistol, seven grenades and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from them.

Some pictures emerged on social media purportedly showing Shah with BJP leaders. One of the pictures shows J&K BJP chief Raina purportedly presenting Shah with a bouquet and a letter issued by party leader Sheikh Bashir on May 9, assigning him the role of the IT and social media in-charge of the party’s Minority Morcha (Jammu province). PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print