District Roll Ball Championship-2022 concludes in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: The District Roll ball Championship-2022 organised by J&K Sports Council in association with J&K Roll Ball Association, Kashmir wing concluded at Gindun Sports Complex, Rajbagh.

During the championship held on 2nd and 3rd July 2022, more than 90 participants along with match and team officials took part in the event.

Nuzhat Farooq, Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir was the chief guest on the occasion. She was accompanied by Manager Gindun Sports Complex besides other officials.

The competitions in U-11, U-14, U-17 and Senior categories were held. Team Blues trounced Team Reds in the senior category in a closely fought contest by a margin of 11:9 goals while as in girls category Team Jasmine won against their rivals Team Marigold by 4:3 goals in a thrilling competition. Similarly in U-17 category Team A won by 13:9 goals defeating Team B in a battle of wits and in U-14 category Team Mehboob-ul Alam won against Team Naqshbandh by a margin of 5:4 goals.

Nuzhat Farooq, Divisional Sports Officer, Kashmir gave away the prizes to the participants and in her address on the occasion she appreciated the efforts of dedicated and experienced veteran sportsman M. Ashraf Dijoo for the grand success of this championship.

She also reiterated that the Divisional Sports Office has asked the concerned association to organise similar coaching camps and championships in other districts especially in Pulwama and Anantnag to tap the local talent.

While awarding best goal scorer Adeeb Wani for scoring 23 goals in this championship along with Best Goalkeeper award to Atif Lone, she said that our players have the potential and capability to make it big. The function concluded with the vote of thanks by Ashraf Dijoo.

