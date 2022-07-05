6th batch of 7,282 pilgrims leaves from Jammu

Jammu: Amid tight security, the sixth batch of over 7,200 pilgrims left from here on Monday for the twin base camps of 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir, officials said.
A total of 7,282 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in a convoy of 332 vehicles amid heavy security of CRPF, the officials said.
Of these, 5,866 are males, 1,206 females, 22 children, 179 sadhus and nine sadhvis, they said.
They said 2,901 pilgrims heading for Baltal were the first to leave in 150 vehicles around 3.40 am followed by the second convoy of 182 vehicles carrying 4,381 pilgrims for Pahalgam.
PTI