Traffic curbs cause loss to biz community: KTA

Srinagar: Kashmir Traders Alliance on Saturday said that the traffic curbs imposed on vehicles on Srinagar –Jammu National Highway are causing huge losses to the business community.

President, KTA, Aijaz Shahdhar in a statement said that the government needs to balance things. “We are not against yatra. In fact, the Kashmir community has always welcomed our revered guests, but the administration should also think about the local business community,” he said.

“We had a detailed discussion with representatives of various segments of the economy who are incurring huge losses due to this traffic curbs imposed post resumption of Yatra, our fruit-laden trucks worth crores of rupees are get damaged on Highway, livestock trucks are made to wait for days leading to losses, supplies are getting affected ahead of Eid which is worrisome,” Shahdhar said.

“Government must revoke these traffic curbs which are derailing our economy, this is not the first time Yatra is taking place, we have always welcomed it, but the administration has made our life tough with this time which is unprecedented,” he said.

The KTA sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. “We urge LG and his advisors to personally intervene in order to ensure that the interests of over 10 lakh traders are not put in perils,” he added.

