Teenager drowns to death in Bandipora village

Bandipora: A teenage boy drowned to death in Wular Lake in Laharwalpora village of Bandipora district on Friday, officials said here.

An official said that the boy identified as Muzaffar drowned to death while he was trying to cross his cattle over a stream along the Wular Lake in Laharwalpora village.

He said that three boys were trying to cross their cattle over to stream that merges with Wular Lake when the incident took place. “All three boys drowned in the stream, however, two of them were saved, while Muzaffar got drowned,” he said.

The official said that Muzaffar’s body was later retrieved by the efforts of locals and the police and was handed over to family after medic-legal formalities—(KNO)

