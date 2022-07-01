JK reports 83 Covid cases

Srinagar: The official daily media bulletin on Covid-19 reported 83 fresh positive cases in J&K on Thursday, 59 from Jammu division and 24 from Kashmir division.
It said 37 Covid-19 patients recovered and/or were discharged from hospitals, including 22 from Jammu division and 15 from Kashmir division.
There currently are 493 Active Positive cases of Covid-19 in J&K, 353 in Jammu Division and 140 in Kashmir Division, it said.
The bulletin said that 12,391 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Providing district-wise breakup for the fresh cases, the bulletin informed that Jammu reported 49 cases, Srinagar reported 19 cases, Samba, Poonch, Udhampur and Baramulla reported 2 cases each, Kathua reported 3 cases, Rajouri, Budgam, Kulgam and Kupwara reported 1 case each.
The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.

