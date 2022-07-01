Five LeT militants arrested in Srinagar, Sopore: Police

SRINAGAR: Five militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba hve been arrested in Srinagar and Sopore, police said on Thursday.

A police statement said that in Srinagar, based on specific input regarding movement of militants in the district, police laid special checkpoints at various locations. At one such checkpoint on Sanat Nagar Chowk-Rangreth road, one “hybrid militant” was arrested. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including a pistol was recovered from his possession, police said.

“On his disclosure during questioning, an anti-militancy operation was launched in Pampore area, during which one more hybrid militant was arrested. During his search, arms & ammunition including three pistols were recovered from his possession,” police added.

The arrested duo has been identified as Naveed Shafi Wani, son of Mohd Shafi Wani, resident of Shar Shali Khrew Pampore, and Faizan Rashid Teli, son of Abdul Rashid Teli, resident of Kadlabal Pampore.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo was involved in transportation of terrorists, arms/explosive material & providing logistic support to the militants of of LeT in district Srinagar before as well,” the police said.

“Moreover, six Pistol magazines, 11 Pistol rounds, 01 Grenade, 16 Gelatin super power sticks, Cortex wire (6 mts approx), 08 Detonators have been recovered from their possession,” police said.

In Sopore, police said, “on a specific input regarding movement of militants in the area, a joint naka established by Police along with Army (52RR) and CRPF (177Bn) at Takyabal Krankshivan intercepted 03 suspicious persons who tried to flee from the spot but were tactfully apprehended by the alert joint party.

During search, 01 AK 47 rifle, 02 pistols, 02 magazines, 10 pistol rounds & 01 hand grenade were recovered from their possession.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print