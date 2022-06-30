LeT militant held in Bandipora

SRINAGAR: Government forces on Wednesday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant in Bandipora district, police said.
He has been identified as Mehboob ul Inam, a resident of Nadihal, a police official said.
“Police and SFs arrested an LeT terrorist at a checkpoint at Papchan in Bandipora,” the police official said.
On the basis of his disclosure, incriminating material, arms and ammunition including three AK-rifles, 10 magazines, 380 rounds, two kilogram explosive substance and one Chinese grenade was seized, the official said. —PTI