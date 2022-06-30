Kashmir Swelters Under Heat Wave, Monsoon Rain Brings Respite To Jammu

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley continued to swelter under heat wave with Srinagar recording season’s hottest day at 34.2°C even as monsoon rainfall brought about some respite to Jammu on Thursday.

As mercury hit a new high this season in Srinagar, it was over 0.2°C higher than yesterday and 5.1°C above the normal for this time of the season, a MET official said . It also remained third highest in the last 12 years in Srinagar. On 9 June 2021, Srinagar recorded 34.7°C. The highest June temperature in Srinagar in the last 12 years was 35°C recorded on 3 June 2018. The highest ever June temperature in Srinagar was 37.8°C , recorded on 29 June 1978.

Meanwhile, Qazigund recorded a maximum of 31.9°C against 32.5°C on the previous day. The temperature was 4.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a maximum of 29.2°C against 28.9°C on the previous day. The temperature was 4.4°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag recorded 30.9°C against 31.7°C on the previous day. It was 3.6°C above normal for the place in south Kashmir during this time of the season, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a maximum of 24.2°C against 24.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 20.6°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 3.6°C above normal for the famous place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

With overnight monsoon rainfall, Jammu recorded a maximum of 31.7°C against 38.1°C on the previous night, the official said.

The temperature was 4.6°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a maximum of 28.8°C, Batote 25.4°C, Katra 27.4°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 32.7°C, the official said.

Earlier the weatherman said that monsoon arrived in plains of Jammu this morning.

“From today onwards, expect frequent showers, at times, intense in Jammu region especially in morning hours,” a meteorological department official said adding, “Rain, in spells not continuous, especially in morning hours is likely till July 5th.” (GNS)

