This year’s Amarnath Yatra to give Rs 2K to Rs 3K Crore economic boost to J&K: Div Com Kashmir

Anantnag: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole Tuesday said that Amarnath Yatra is not mere a pilgrimage but a major economic push to J&K’s economy as the government expects Rs 2000 to Rs 3000 Crore revenue from 6 to 8 lakh pilgrims, who intend to visit tourist destinations as well.

Talking to reporters at Mir Bazar Ananatnag, after reviewing arrangements for the Yatra, Pole said that Mir Bazar Yatra facility will accommodate 2500 yatris at a time compared to 500 earlier.

He added that all other arrangements are in place for smooth pilgrimage this year and he welcomes Yatris with open heart and may Lord Shiva accept their prayers.

Pole said that this year administration is expecting 6 to 8 lakh pilgrims. “Each pilgrim stays in Kashmir for a week and spends at least Rs 35000. They visits other tourist destinations of Kashmir as well,” he said, adding that the administration is expecting Rs 2000 to Rs 3000 Crore income, which will give boost to JK’s economy.

He added that there is also a toll free number for Yatris and clean drinking water and shelter facilities are available at base camps and other points.

Pole further said the shrine board has also introduced a mobile App for pilgrims that will provide latest updates to yatris including the weather update—(KNO)

