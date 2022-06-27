JK reports 56 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

SRINAGAR: The official Covid daily bulletin on Tuesday reported 56 fresh cases of COVID-19, 43 from Jammu division and 13 from Kashmir division, along with 1 COVID related death from Jammu division.
The bulletin said that 28 COVID-19 patients recovered and/ or were discharged from various hospitals, including 18 fromJammu division and 10 from Kashmir division, in the last 24 hours.
The bulletin said that there are 321 Active Positive cases in J&K, 212 in Jammu Division and 109 in Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for fresh cases, the bulletin informed that Jammu reported 37 cases, Srinagar reported 7 cases, Samba and Anantnag reported 3 cases each, Kulgam reported 2 cases, Udhampur, Kathua, Pulwama and Poonch reported 1 case each.
The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.