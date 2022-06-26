Uptick in Covid: J&K sees 65 daily cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing uptick in Covid cases with 65 fresh positive cases reported on Saturday, an official bulletin said.
It said that 46 cases were detected in Jammu and 19 in Kashmir, taking the total positive cases to 454742.
Moreover, 21 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 16 from Jammu division and five from Kashmir division.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 8,262 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,32,33,291.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Jammu reported 38 cases, Srinagar 18 cases, Samba reported 05 cases, Udhampur reported 02 cases each, Baramulla and Poonch reported 01 case each, while as no other district across Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.
The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.