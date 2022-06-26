Ghulam Hassan Kaloo bereaved, wife passes away

Srinagar: Wife editor-in-chief of English daily Mirror of Kashmir and president of Jammu and Kashmir Press Association, Ghulam Hassan Kaloo passed away on Saturday after a brief illness at Hyderpora residence.
Family said that his wife was not keeping well and remained under treatment at SKIMS Soura for some time.
They said that she was discharged from the hospital a few days ago and was advised to remain under medical supervision at home, however, her condition worsened today morning and she breathed her last at around 10:30 am.
They said that her funeral prayers were offered at 2 pm, wherein a large number of people from all walks of life participated.
Srinagar: Wife editor-in-chief of English daily Mirror of Kashmir and president of Jammu and Kashmir Press Association, Ghulam Hassan Kaloo passed away on Saturday after a brief illness at Hyderpora residence.