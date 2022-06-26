Chief Secretary dedicates Burn Unit to public at SKIMS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary J & K , Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Saturday commissioned the State of Art Burn Unit at SKIMS and dedicated it to the public.

The Burn ward unit has 17 patient beds including a two bedded Intensive Care Unit, burn operation theater and physiotherapy facilities where quality burn care services will be rendered round the clock.

Later Director SKIMS Prof. Parvaiz A Koul briefed the Chief Secretary about the functioning of SKIMS. Prof . Koul also apprised the Chief Secretary about various issues pertaining to manpower, funds and space and other issues related to hospital functioning. The Chief Secretary assured full support and immediate redressal of the said issues. The Chief Secretary also directed that the burn unit operation theater should be made functional within a month.

The Chief Secretary also planted a (Aucuba Japonica) perennial tree in SKIMS premises.

Director SKIMS, Prof. Parvaiz A Koul said that the Burn Unit Commissioned by the Chief Secretary is an addition to the specialized patient care services at SKIMS in the Department of Plastic Surgery which will benefit the patients at large scale.

The Chief Secretary on inauguration was accompanied by Director SKIMS, Dean Medical Faculty, HOD Plastic Surgery, Medical Superintendent SKIMS and HOD Hospital Administration, besides other officials.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that the department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Microsurgery is one of the major specialized Department at SKIMS providing specialized services to the people of J& K. Besides, all Plastic Surgical procedures the department performs Hand and Microsurgical cases including free tissue transfers and re-implantations. On average the department conducts 3500 surgeries annually including major emergencies.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print