CUK holds workshop for promoting physical education, health

Ganderbal: Department of Education, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organized a skill oriented workshop on ‘Demonstration of Various Indoor Games & Exercises—in Classroom Context—for Promoting Physical Education & Health of Teacher Trainees’ at Green Campus here.
The workshop was aimed at the acquisition and development of skills associated with the learning of various indoor games and exercises in classroom context.
Asst Prof. Deptt of Physical Education, Dr. Mohammad Muzamil Shah, who was the main resource person along with this team demonstrated the skills related to the playing of certain indoor games like Simon Says, Glass Snatching, Poison Ball, River Edge, Modified Dodge ball, Tagged Run & Musical Chain. All these activities were directly linked to promote the physical, mental and social wellbeing of the participating teacher trainees. Dr. Shah said, “India has become the diabetes capital of the world and playing sports and games is one probable antidote against this growing national health problem”. He observed, “we are potentially reduced to zero in the absence of our health and wellbeing”. In this workshop, 50 Integrated B.Ed-M.Ed. Teacher Trainees were the key participants.
The programme proceedings were conducted by Asst Prof. School of Education, Mr. Reyaz Ahmad Wani, while Asst Prof. Dr. Hafsah Jan, proposed the vote of thanks. Asst Prof. Dr. Tariq Ahmad Wani, was programme rapporteur.
