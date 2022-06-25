Congregational prayers allowed at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid after 2 weeks: Auqaf

Urges for rerelease of Mirwaiz
Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar on Friday said that after a gap of two consecutive Fridays, Juma prayers were allowed by authorities at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar
It, however, urged the administration to refrain from closing Jama Masjid under one pretext or the other in future so that the people who come to this great place of worship from far and wide, seeking pleasure of Allah, may not be disturbed.
The Anjuman Auqaf in a statement said that it along with the faithful, continues to express deep disappointment over the three-year-long house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq whose absence is deeply hurting the people. “The pulpit and Mehraab of Jama Masjid, which used to reverberate with Qaal Allah Wa Qaala Rasool (SAW), continue to remain silent because of Miwaiz’s absence,” it said.
The Auqaf has urged the authorities to ensure immediate and unconditional release of Mirwaiz ahead of Eid-ul-Adha so that he can fulfil his responsibility as the chief cleric of the Valley.