54 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Fifty-four Covid cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, an official bulletin said.

It said that 35 cases were detected in Jammu division and 19 in Kashmir division, taking the total positive cases to 454677.

Moreover, 24 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 18 from Jammu division and 06 from Kashmir division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 454677 positive cases, 250are Active Positive (158in Jammu Division and 92 in Kashmir Division), 449672 have recovered and 4755 have died; 2330 in Jammu division and 2425in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 25704539 test results available, 454677 samples have tested positive and 25249862 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 10,332COVID tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the bulletin said that Jammu reported 32 cases, Srinagar reported 16 cases, Doda and Ganderbal reported two cases each, Pulwama and Ramban reported one case each, while no other district across Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

