Four injured in bear attack in Pulwama

Srinagar: At least four persons were injured in bear attack in Tahab and Malpora areas of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

An official said that a bear attacked and injured two persons in Tahab area of Pulwama who were later shifted to a hospital.

He said that among them one was shifted to SMHS Srinagar where his condition is said to be stable.

“Later, the bear attacked two more persons in Malpora Nawhara area of Pulwama, who were injured in the incident, following which they were shifted to a hospital,” he added.

Meanwhile, a team of Wildlife Department has reached to the spot and was on job to catch the bear—(KNO)

