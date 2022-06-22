Schools Closed In Anantnag, Ramban Districts Due To Heavy Rains

Srinagar: Authorities in Anantnag and Ramban districts on Wednesday ordered suspension of class work in all schools in the twin districts.

Official sources said that the decision was taken in view of the heavy rains in the districts.

“In view of very heavy rains in Anantnag district, class work in all primary , middle and High schools of district shall remain suspended today,” Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Dr. Piyush Singla said.

District administration Ramban also tweeted: “In view of heavy rains and overflowing of nallahs at several places across Ramban District, all Primary, Middle & High Schools shall remain closed today. Orders will be issued separately.” (GNS)

