8 persons stuck due to landslide on SSG road rescued

Srinagar: At least eight persons including a driver and conductor were rescued by police along Srinagar-Sonmarg highway on Wednesday, officials said.

“Due to landslide at Bajri-nallah and Chenni-nallah on SSG road, two passenger vehicles were stuck on zojilla road along with eight passengers. However police party sonamarg reached the spot and rescued them and brought them to safer place,” an official said.

Meanwhile, a driver and conductor were rescued by locals after a truck, on way from Srinagar to Bandipora, rolled down into a Nallah at Ajas village of Bandipora district.

The driver lost control and the truck rolled down into the Nallah. Locals, however, rescued both the driver and the conductor and dragged them out from the truck.

An official said that no injury or loss of life was reported in the mishap while it was a miraculous escape for the duo—(KNO)

