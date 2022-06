Srinagar: Two militants belonging to Lashkar-i-Toiba were killed in Tulibal area of North Kashmir’s Sopore on Tuesday, officials said.

A top police officer said that two LeT militants have been killed with police and security forces.

Earlier Two JeM militants including the one responsible for killing SI Farooq Mir were killed in Pulwama Gunfight.

Four militants have been killed in twin Gunfights in Pulwama and Sopore in less than 10 hours.(GNS)

